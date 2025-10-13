Search underway for man who reportedly was swept away in flooding near Goodyear

RAINBOW VALLEY, AZ — A search is underway after a man and his truck were swept away in floodwaters near Goodyear early Sunday morning.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the area near 214th Avenue and Narramore Road around 3:30 a.m. for a report of someone attempting to cross the wash and got swept away by the floodwaters.

MCSO says the truck that was washed away has been located, but the man is still missing.

A friend speaking on behalf of his wife tells ABC15, and MCSO has confirmed, that the man they are searching for is Vincent Upton.

You can find a photo of Upton below.

If anyone has any information on Upton's whereabouts, they are asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.