Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Search underway for man who reportedly was swept away in flooding near Goodyear

MCSO officials say they were called to the area in Rainbow Valley around 3:30 Sunday morning for the rescue call.
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
IMG_1927.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

RAINBOW VALLEY, AZ — A search is underway after a man and his truck were swept away in floodwaters near Goodyear early Sunday morning.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the area near 214th Avenue and Narramore Road around 3:30 a.m. for a report of someone attempting to cross the wash and got swept away by the floodwaters.

MCSO says the truck that was washed away has been located, but the man is still missing.

A friend speaking on behalf of his wife tells ABC15, and MCSO has confirmed, that the man they are searching for is Vincent Upton.

You can find a photo of Upton below.

If anyone has any information on Upton's whereabouts, they are asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Vincent Upton

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Spot - Arizona 61: Your Home for Golden Knights Hockey