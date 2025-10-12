Another round of heavy rain brings flooding to Globe area

GLOBE, AZ — As the area around Globe, Arizona, continues to clean up after destructive and deadly storms, more strong storms dropped heavy rain that led to weekend flooding in the area.

Video from Globe on Sunday showed fast-moving water ripping through the downtown area.

Globe, Arizona is flooding again. Here is a look at the downtown area. This drone video is sped up, and was sent to me by Tristan Zamora who is there in Globe. pic.twitter.com/OtrpSGTRLk — Adam Klepp (@AdamKleppAZ) October 12, 2025

Residents of Globe have been trying to pick up the pieces after floodwaters tore through their homes and businesses about two weeks ago.

ABC15 went to Globe earlier this week as news of the possibility of storms became clearer, leading many to prep for this storm.

“We’re still cleaning up. We’re cleaning up today from the last one,” said Ronnie Turner, a Globe resident, to ABC15 crews. “We’re more prepared now. And everybody is lending a hand to their neighbors now."

ABC15 tried to go up to Globe again late Sunday morning as storms were pushing toward the area, but we were met by a closure of US 60 near Miami.

ABC15 will continue to monitor the situation as storms continue to move across the state on Sunday.

Flash flooding will be a major concern with this storm, with dry washes turning into flowing streams and water collecting in low-lying areas, ABC15 Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino said.

Thunderstorms will also be possible at times, bringing strong winds, lightning, small hail, and quick bursts of heavy rain.

We should start to dry out by Tuesday with a much milder weather pattern moving in, according to weather models.