Globe residents, businesses racing against time to prep for potential storms

GLOBE, AZ — Almost two weeks after devastating floods hit the Globe-Miami area, business owners, who have been working around the clock cleaning up the mess, are now racing against the clock before another storm.

“Everything that was in here, we put in here, and you can see all the mud over everything. That’s what it was like,” said Brenda Tyler, the owner of Globe Antique Mall.

Everything that Tyler and her partner could ever hope for in a business now lies covered in mud and dirt.

Ever since the catastrophic flooding in Globe nearly two weeks ago, Tyler has spent days on end doing all she can to clean up the mess.

“We are trying to salvage what I can. What I can salvage is usually on the top shelves,” said Tyler.

You can see where the water went up to by a line in the walls. That is why everything below that line is covered in dirt. Right now, volunteers are doing everything they can to salvage what they can, but it’s a race against time.

The threat of more storms and dangerous flooding over the next few days is putting downtown businesses on edge. Many spent Wednesday boarding up what they could.

Residents we spoke with still cannot believe the timing.

“We’re still cleaning up. We’re cleaning up today from the last one,” said Ronnie Turner, a Globe resident.

Many were picking up shovels and filling sandbags ahead of the weather. Globe high school students were doing the same.

“We’re more prepared now. And everybody is lending a hand to their neighbors now,” said Turner.

“Our staff has been working tirelessly, many hours, just to meet the needs of the community,” said Globe Mayor Al Gameros.

Gameros says he is looking at a curfew for the city during certain times and for certain flood-prone areas. Police will also be rolling out extra patrols starting Thursday.

The mayor recommends that residents living in lower areas consider going to higher ground.

“I’m dreading the worst on that because I’ve heard people say it’s going to be worse than what the last one was,” said Tyler.