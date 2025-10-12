MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Significant rainfall hits the Valley as flood watches in effect

PHOENIX — After record-breaking rainfall Saturday, Phoenix Sky Harbor had 0.70", the old record was 0.31" set in 1928.

We have also surpassed our October monthly rainfall with 1.06" (so far) our average monthly rainfall is 0.56".

More rain is headed our way for the rest of the weekend and into the start of the week.

As we head into Sunday, the moisture from Raymond will move towards Arizona, coupled with energy from the jet stream this will enable scattered showers and thunderstorm once again. Activity looks primarily before noon, then picking back up late Sunday night into Monday morning.

As Arizona braces for days of rain, flooding and storms, ABC15 Weather Action Days are in place for Sunday and Monday.

Now is the time to make sure you and your family are prepared to deal with the impacts these storms will bring. Make sure to allow for extra travel time, don't cross flooded roads and have an evacuation plan if flooding moves into your neighborhood.

A Flood Watch is in effect through Monday morning for the Valley and for southwestern Arizona until Monday evening.

Flash flooding will be a major concern, with dry washes turning into flowing streams and water collecting in low-lying areas.

Thunderstorms will also be possible at times, bringing strong winds, lightning, small hail, and quick bursts of heavy rain.

We should start to dry out by Tuesday with a much milder weather pattern moving in.

This wetter pattern brings a welcome break from the heat. Temperatures are set to stay in the 80s through the next week with potentially chilly morning lows in the low 60s and upper 50s.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 5.29" (-0.26" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

