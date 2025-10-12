Heavy rain leads to water rescues around the Valley on Sunday

Storms dumped rain on parts of the Valley on Sunday morning, leading to numerous water rescues and road closures.

Some of the impacted areas included locations in Ahwatukee, along US 60 in the Mesa area, along the Carefree Highway, and in the New River area.

KNXV Cars stranded after water rescue scene along Carefree Highway

Buckeye emergency crews were called to two water rescues between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m.

One incident was near Old US 80 and Patterson Road, where crews rescued one man who was stranded in swift-moving water in the area.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office helped provide aerial support during the response to make sure the person was safely rescued.

The second incident was near Tuthill Road and Clara Vista. Officials say fast-moving water stranded a vehicle, with the water rising about three-quarters of the way up the vehicle's doors.

Two people inside were rescued with a ladder truck.

"These incidents serve as a reminder of the power of moving water and the importance of avoiding flooded roadways. As a reminder: Turn Around, Don’t Drown," Buckeye officials said.



ABC15 crews also saw a couple of vehicles stuck in flood waters along 52nd Street south of University Drive.

Tempe officials say the people involved are OK, but the area was shut down due to flooding.

Another water rescue was performed near 19th Avenue and Dobbins Road after a Dial-A-Ride van became stuck on the flooded roadway.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say crews were able to get the van out of the water and ensure that there were no injuries to either of the passengers or the driver.

KNXV Flooding near South Mountain

In Maricopa, a resident helped another driver who was stuck in flood waters in the Rancho El Dorado area.

Maricopa officials said low water crossings in the community will likely stay closed the longest, and there are some other road closures.

Outside of the Valley, flooding also caused a closure of US 60 near Miami.

