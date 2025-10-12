RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area of the Valley? 10/12/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area of the Valley?

Some areas of the Valley and state have already seen measurable rain as remnants of Priscilla are forecast to bring moisture our way for several days.
Heavy Sunday morning rainstorms have brought significant rainfall to many parts of the Valley.

Some areas of the Valley were forecast to pick up strong rain, with even more expected in parts of the foothills and mountain areas north and east of the Valley.

How much rain has fallen in your area of the Valley in the last 24 hours? See the latest rainfall totals from the Maricopa County Flood Control District (last updated Oct. 12, 7 a.m.):

  • Ahwatukee: 1.50"
  • Avondale (Phoenix Raceway): 0.79"
  • Cave Creek: 0.39"
  • Chandler: 2.05"
  • Deer Valley Airport: 1.02"
  • Downtown Phoenix: 0.47"
  • El Mirage: 1.02"
  • Falcon Field (Mesa): 0.91"
  • Gilbert: 2.05"
  • Glendale: 0.31"
  • Guadalupe: 0.94"
  • Horseshoe Lake: 0.20"
  • Lake Pleasant: 0.31"
  • Laveen Basin: 0.79"
  • New River: 0.04"
  • Phoenix Zoo: 0.04"
  • Scottsdale: 0.51"
  • Sun City West: 0.75"
  • Wickenburg: 0.12"

