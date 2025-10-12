RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area of the Valley? 10/12/25

Heavy Sunday morning rainstorms have brought significant rainfall to many parts of the Valley.

Some areas of the Valley were forecast to pick up strong rain, with even more expected in parts of the foothills and mountain areas north and east of the Valley.



How much rain has fallen in your area of the Valley in the last 24 hours? See the latest rainfall totals from the Maricopa County Flood Control District (last updated Oct. 12, 7 a.m.):

