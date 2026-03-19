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True North Studio founder eyes demolition of two Roosevelt Row buildings for housing expansion

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Two decades-old buildings in the Roosevelt Row Arts District may be demolished to make room for more housing.

Applications for the demolition of the Coronado Hotel & Motel at 807 N. 1st Street and the 78-year-old building where the original Matt’s Big Breakfast first opened more than 20 years ago, at 801 N. 1st Street, were submitted to the city of Phoenix in February, according city documents.

The demolition application for the Coronado was discussed during the March 16 Phoenix Historic Preservation Commission meeting.

The orange brick Coronado Hotel & Motel has remained unchanged for years and is notable in part for a distinct vintage sign advertising the hotel and "Color TV.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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