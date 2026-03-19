Home Depot to anchor Buckeye development retail boom transforms West Valley

A new Home Depot store is on track to open this spring in Buckeye, according to the retailer.

The home improvement store will be located next to Costco, off Interstate 10 and Verrado Way, and in a fast-growing, retail-heavy intersection where over a million square feet of commercial space is coming online.

Home Depot acquired the site for its new Buckeye store last April from Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc. It spent $7.7 million for 11.14 acres within the growing Buckeye Commons shopping center, which Sunbelt is developing, and is expected to total 410,000 square feet.

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