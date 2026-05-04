WATCH: Valley teen receives ‘I Can Do It’ award for perseverance

Barry Goldwater High School junior Anthony Massey has already overcome more challenges in his life than most people face in a lifetime. Now, he’s being recognized for the way he continues to move forward with determination, positivity, and heart.

Anthony was recently honored with Arizona’s “I Can Do It” Award from the Arizona Council for Exceptional Children, a recognition celebrating students with disabilities who demonstrate perseverance, leadership, and personal achievement.

Born prematurely after a traumatic crash deprived him of oxygen for nearly 45 minutes, Anthony survived a stroke in utero, seizures as an infant, and years of developmental challenges. Through speech, physical, and occupational therapy, he’s spent his life pushing past obstacles that once seemed impossible.

Today, Anthony is thriving at Barry Goldwater High School, where his energy and outlook have made him an inspiration to classmates and teachers alike. Outside the classroom, he’s passionate about music and loves playing piano, while also proudly embracing another side of his personality, being a huge football fan.

In the video player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom introduces you to Anthony’s daily life on campus, his love for music and sports, and the mindset behind the phrase he now proudly says about himself: “I’m living proof.”