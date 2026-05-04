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‘Serial Killer Speakeasy’ bringing mystery and drinks to downtown Phoenix

Each experience's setlist features four cases, including Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, John Wayne Gacy, and Ed Gein
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PHOENIX — A new experience skulking into the Valley offers true crime themed cocktails and live performances telling the stories of infamous serial killers.

Say hello to the "Serial Killer Speakeasy."

Serial Killer Speakeasy | FEVER/ Midnight Creative
Serial Killer Speakeasy | FEVER/ Midnight Creative

According to the official website, guests partake in a 90-minute experience that includes a curated tasting of four themed cocktails and live performances. Each experience is focused on the killers’ perspectives and atmospheric storytelling.

Each experience's setlist features four cases—Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, John Wayne Gacy, and Ed Gein.

The series of exclusive events for guests 21 and over will kick off on June 11 and will take place in downtown Phoenix. Mocktails will be available upon request, according to the experience’s website.

Multiple dates and times are available for this experience near 3rd and Moreland Street in Phoenix. According to event officials, this is a limited-time experience.

The special series is produced by Midnight Creative, the team behind the Edgar Allan Poe Cocktail Experience, which has been brought to select cities nationwide and is centered around Edgar Allan Poe’s stories.

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