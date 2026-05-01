Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants to close a Mesa location after 30+ years in the East Valley

MESA, AZ — Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants is set to close one of its Mesa locations next month after serving the East Valley for more than 30 years.

The restaurant announced on its social media platforms that it will close its McKellips Road location on May 16.

Google Maps Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants | 1964 E McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ 85203

The restaurant stated that, as a family-owned business, the decision was made thoughtfully. They mentioned a gradual decline in business, rising operating costs, and ongoing road construction in front of the restaurant, which they believed hindered guest visits over the past several months.

You can read their full statement below.

Dear Valued Customers,



After more than 34 years serving the Mesa community, our family has made the difficult decision to close our Serrano’s McKellips Road location, with our final day of business set for May 16, 2026.



As a family-owned business, this was not a decision we made lightly. We’ve experienced a steady decline in business at this location, along with rising operating costs. In addition, ongoing road construction in front of the restaurant has made it more difficult for our guests to visit us over the past several months.



Now, we invite you to come see us one last time. Over the next three weeks, we hope you’ll stop in to enjoy your favorite meals, share a memory and help us celebrate the 34 years we’ve proudly served this community.



Our other Serrano’s locations — Power Road in Mesa and Queen Creek — will remain open, and we would love to continue serving you there. You may even find your favorite McKellips team members transitioned to one of those locations.



Our McKellips location has been home to so many special moments, from family dinners to celebrations of life’s milestones, and we are incredibly grateful to have been part of your lives.



With heartfelt appreciation,

The Serrano Family



Visit our website for our other locations: serranosaz.com/page/locations Serron’s Mexican Restaurants

The other Serrano’s Mexican Restaurants locations remain open.