Honoring America's Veterans hosts special forum to connect fellow vets

PHOENIX — Honoring America's Veterans is hosting a special forum in Phoenix, profiling several Valley veterans and their stories.

It's a way to celebrate America's 250th birthday, preview the 30th anniversary of the Honoring America's Veterans Phoenix Veterans Day Parade, and make sure our brave men and women who serve have the support they need.

The event kicks off at 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, at Aunt Chilada's Restaurant, located at 7330 N. Dreamy Draw Dr. in Phoenix.

Fellow veterans and other members of the public are invited to attend.

The event is free, and guests will receive breakfast and hear from a number of speakers, including Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes. Fontes is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and is also helping to oversee Arizona's role in the America 250 festivities.

Several other veterans from different wars and eras will also be there to discuss their experience and what the process of coming home and readjusting is like.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti spoke to Paula Pedene, executive director of Honoring America's Veterans, who says it's all about building camaraderie. Paula is also a U.S. Navy veteran and served in Operation Desert Storm (in addition to organizing the Phoenix Veteran's Day parade for the past three decades).

"It's culture shock when you come back," says Paula. "So it's really nice to connect with another veteran that understands that."

Although the event is free, you are asked to sign up in advance by Monday, May 4. To sign up, click here.