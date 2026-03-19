Canyon View High School evacuated after reported threat, Buckeye police say

BUCKEYE, AZ — Classes were canceled on Thursday at Buckeye's Canyon View High School due to an investigation into a reported bomb threat.

Buckeye Police Department said Thursday morning that a bomb threat was reported and they were working to clear the campus "out of an abundance of caution."

Students and staff were evacuated during the investigation, and so far, no threat has been located.

Class was ultimately canceled for the day, police said in an update Thursday morning.

The school is within the Agua Fria High School District and is located near Perryville and Bethany Home roads.

There are no further details on the incident.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.