Rudy Giuliani hospitalized in critical condition: Spokesperson

Rudy Giuliani is hospitalized in critical condition, his spokesman said on Sunday.

The spokesman, Ted Goodman, said in a statement the former New York City mayor is critical but stable.

The statement does not say what happened.

"Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition," the statement said. "Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak. We do ask that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor -- Rudy Giuliani."