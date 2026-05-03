Three 18-year-old Yuma murder suspects apprehended in Avondale on Saturday

AVONDALE, AZ — Three 18-year-olds are facing first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Yuma in April 2026.

Yuma Police officers say they responded to a shooting call on April 26, 2026, around 7:45 p.m., when they found an unresponsive man on the ground and began life-saving measures.

Police say the initial investigation showed a white 4-door sedan arriving in the area, firing multiple rounds, and then driving away. One round hit 18-year-old Valentin Morales.

According to police, Morales was transported to the hospital where he later died.

On May 2, 2026, Yuma police, with assistance from the Tempe and Glendale Police Departments, arrested 18-year-old Julius Avery Johnson, 18-year-old Antwan De'shawn Yancey, and 18-year-old Moises Murillo in Avondale.

All three face multiple felony charges related to the shooting, including first-degree murder.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463.