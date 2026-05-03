Deputy shoots and kills suspect with active warrant east of Kingman Saturday

KINGMAN, AZ — A Mohave County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed a suspect Saturday, May 2, after the man pulled out a weapon when told he was under arrest.

Deputies responded around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2, to a gas station in Kingman after a caller reported an erratic driver had damaged a gas pump.

Authorities say when deputies arrived, they told him he was under arrest. The suspect then pulled out a weapon, leading to a shooting. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies were injured.

A records check later revealed the suspect had an active arrest warrant out of New Mexico.

The investigation is ongoing.