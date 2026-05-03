Juvenile and 4 others hurt in early morning shooting near north Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX — A juvenile was among those hurt in an early Sunday morning shooting near 29th Avenue and Bell Road in north Phoenix, according to police.

Phoenix police officers were called to the area around 5 a.m. for reports of a fight. When they arrived, they say they found a man and a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.

Phoenix Fire crews took both to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators confirmed the woman who was transported is a juvenile.

Three other adults were also found at the scene with minor injuries but were not taken to the hospital.

Police say the shooting appears to have happened at the gas station near 29th Avenue and Bell Road.

Several people have been detained as the investigation continues. The area is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.