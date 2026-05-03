Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSoutheast Valley NewsQueen Creek News

Actions

WATCH: Queen Creek Police Chief gives ABC15 exclusive tour of new facility

Queen Creek's new Gail A. Barney Public Safety Support Facility transforms a former sports complex into a state-of-the-art hub for the growing police and fire departments. The 10-acre campus features secure lockers for officers to deposit evidence, a room for technicians to process fingerprints and other evidence, and a 25,000-square-foot storage facility. Previously, officers had to drive to a neighboring city for evidence storage.
Queen Creek Police Chief gives ABC15 exclusive tour of new facility
Posted

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Queen Creek's new Gail A. Barney Public Safety Support Facility transforms a former sports complex into a state-of-the-art hub for the growing police and fire departments.

Watch the video in the player above to tour the facility with Police Chief Randy Brice.

The 10-acre campus features secure lockers for officers to deposit evidence, a room for technicians to process fingerprints and other evidence, and a 25,000-square-foot storage facility. Previously, officers had to drive to a neighboring city for evidence storage.

The facility also houses an indoor shooting range, a K-9 practice area, and a firefighter training tower.

Queen Creek launched its own police department in 2022. Opening the modern support facility will increase efficiency and improve service to the community, according to Chief Brice.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

We're here to listen