WATCH: Queen Creek Police Chief gives ABC15 exclusive tour of new facility

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Queen Creek's new Gail A. Barney Public Safety Support Facility transforms a former sports complex into a state-of-the-art hub for the growing police and fire departments.

Watch the video in the player above to tour the facility with Police Chief Randy Brice.

The 10-acre campus features secure lockers for officers to deposit evidence, a room for technicians to process fingerprints and other evidence, and a 25,000-square-foot storage facility. Previously, officers had to drive to a neighboring city for evidence storage.

The facility also houses an indoor shooting range, a K-9 practice area, and a firefighter training tower.

Queen Creek launched its own police department in 2022. Opening the modern support facility will increase efficiency and improve service to the community, according to Chief Brice.