Governor Hobbs orders flags at half-staff to memorialize firefighters and Arizona Peace Officers

PHOENIX — Flags are at half-staff on Sunday and Monday in honor of firefighters and Arizona's peace officers.

National Firefighters Memorial Day is observed on May 3, and Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Day is observed on May 4.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs ordered flags at half-staff at all state buildings on both days, ahead of a memorial service for peace officers on Monday evening.

“We’ve experienced tragic losses in the firefighter and peace officer communities, and I know Arizonans will join me in remembering and honoring all of the heroes who died in the line of duty," Governor Hobbs said in a statement. "We will never forget the courage and service of the men and women we’ve lost in Arizona, and we mourn alongside their families, friends, and all who loved them.”