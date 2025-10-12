LIVE UPDATES: Moisture from Priscilla brings heavy rain to parts of Arizona

PHOENIX — Moisture from Priscilla is moving in from the south, pulling in higher humidity and bringing showers across Arizona.

The active weather this week comes just after parts of Arizona, including the Valley, saw heavy rain and deadly flooding.

Some areas could pick up one to one-half inch of rain in the Valley. The foothills and mountain areas north and east of the Valley could get even more rainfall.



Here are the latest updates we're tracking across the Valley and state during this storm system:

7:45 a.m.

Plan ahead if you're heading to Sky Harbor, as FAA officials report approximate 49-minute delays due to thunderstorms.

7:10 a.m.

Storms are bringing power outages to some customers across the Valley:

According to the APS outage map, about 400 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

According to the SRP outage map, about 700 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

6:40 a.m.

6:20 a.m.:

ADOT says both directions of US 60 are shut down in Mesa due to flooding and standing water in the roadway. There is no estimated time of reopening.

5:45a.m., Sunday, Oct. 12:

ROADWAY CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING: Sossaman Road closed from Elliot Road to Warner Road - MCDOT

ROADWAY CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING: Old US 80 from Patterson Road to Enterprise Road - MCDOT

ROADWAY CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING: Narramore Road Closed at 214th Avenue due to flooding - MCDOT

Wednesday, Oct. 8: