WHAT TO EXPECT: Hurricane Priscilla to bring October rain and flooding threat to Arizona

Get ready for some big weather changes across the state later this week!

Moisture from Hurricane Priscilla will start moving in from the south, pulling in higher humidity and even a few afternoon showers across eastern Arizona as early as Wednesday.

The remnants of Priscilla and a Pacific storm system will also move in, and the combination of these two systems could lead to several days of rain.

Friday and Saturday look to bring our best chances for widespread and heavy rainfall, too.

Some areas could pick up one to two inches of rain, especially in central and eastern Arizona. The foothills and mountain areas north and east of the Valley could get even more rainfall.

Since the rain may fall over a long stretch, washes and small creeks could start flowing, and some low-lying spots may see localized flooding.

Rain chances will linger beyond the weekend as another potential tropical system and a Pacific storm move in to impact our forecast.