10-year-old girl hospitalized after fire near 29th Ave and Van Buren St

PHOENIX — A 10-year-old girl has been taken to a hospital after a fire in west Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire responded to a mobile home fire on Thursday at around 11 a.m. near 29th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

When crews got to the scene they found a mobile home engulfed in flames and was begining to spread to another.

Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire to just one home.

Officials say the girl was rescued from the fire by bystanders and taken to a hospital by Phoenix Fire in stable condition. The girl reportedly suffered from smoke inhalation.

Phoenix fire crews are battling a mobile home fire on Van Buren and 29th Ave pic.twitter.com/JiGJl3G6LP — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) November 27, 2025

Three people will be displaced due to the fire damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.