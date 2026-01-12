Woman hurt after being shot near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman is hurt, and a man has been detained after a shooting Sunday evening in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 5:45 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say a man believed to be involved in the shooting has been detained.

He has not yet been identified.

Police believe the man and woman knew each other, but it's not clear how they knew each other at this point.

The shooting remains under investigation.