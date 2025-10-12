One-n-Ten hosts National Coming Out Day celebration

PHOENIX — It was a true celebration of authenticity for the LGBTQ+ community Saturday at Prisma Community Care, just north of Downtown Phoenix - and it was all to commemorate National Coming Out Day.

The Phoenix-based nonprofit One-n-Ten hosted the event, featuring members of the community and sharing their own coming-out stories, hoping to raise awareness and inspire others to live their truth.

"I wish more people kind of understood the courage it takes to be us," explains Shaon Akther, who identifies as transgender. "We are not out here trying to do harm to people. What we are trying to do is help people and live our best lives."

ABC15's Nick Ciletti hosted the event.

If you'd like to learn more about One-n-Ten and their mission, click here.