Team Rubicon volunteers extend deployment to Globe-Miami flood-ravaged area

GILA COUNTY, AZ — Relief workers in Globe-Miami are extending their emergency response efforts after another round of severe flooding hit the area this weekend, worsening conditions that had already devastated local neighborhoods a week earlier.

Operation Copper Grit, led by incident commander David Rabb with Team Rubicon, has lengthened its deployment through October 24 to address ongoing recovery needs.

“The flooding yesterday was in some areas worse than it had been a week ago, especially in the Miami area, very heavy flooding,” Rabb said on Monday.

“We are seeing a lot of work to be done, a lot of need in this community, and they’re still forecasting another round of possible flooding again today,” Rabb added.

Teams have been removing debris, sand, mud and logs from the streets of downtown Miami, working as soon as conditions allow.

“We were out yesterday. We had to call our troops in because of the flooding, but as soon as the rain stopped, we were out here... helping get the debris, the sand and the mud and wood debris, out of the streets and out of downtown,” Rabb said.

City-installed sandbags, washed away in the latest floods, were being replaced in anticipation of further rain.

"They wanted this back in place before today’s rains,” Rabb noted, pointing out heavy equipment and community volunteers at work.

With needs mounting, Rabb encouraged those interested in joining the relief efforts or making donations to visit Team Rubicon’s website at teamrubiconusa.org.

“Anybody who would like to participate in this kind of activity, help communities in need or make a donation, and see all about us. Sign up. Join us here in Miami,” he said.

The call for grey shirt volunteers went out 430 miles from the disaster area, bringing in volunteers from Tuscon and Prescott as well as from Nevada and California.

As Operation Copper Grit continues, relief workers remain focused on clearing flood damage and preparing for more severe weather ahead.