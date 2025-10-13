Phoenix Zoo temporarily closed following storm damage during Monday's severe storm

PHOENIX — A powerful microburst swept through Tempe on Monday as storms passed, causing extensive damage.

The Phoenix Zoo was also impacted by the storm's remnants, prompting a temporary closure.

Phoenix Zoo Damage to walking paths caused by Monday's storm.

“The Phoenix Zoo sustained significant damage during Monday afternoon’s sudden storm. We are deeply grateful to share that no animals, guests, staff, or volunteers were harmed. All animals are safely accounted for, and our incredible keeper team acted swiftly to bring them into their night houses and ensure their wellbeing, as well as the wellbeing of those who remain outside,” read a statement from the zoo officials sent to ABC15.

Phoenix Zoo Storm damage at the Phoenix Zoo.

According to zoo officials, the venue will stay closed for the next two days "out of an abundance of caution" to facilitate cleanup and restoration efforts.