Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Phoenix Zoo temporarily closed following storm damage during Monday's severe storm

Phoenix Zoo remains closed for two days for safety
Winds from powerful storms that moved through the Valley Monday afternoon blew a tree onto multiple cars in a Tempe parking lot.
Tree falls on cars in Tempe parking lot
Heavy downpours drench north Scottsdale
Roof ripped off large building near Kyrene and Baseline
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A powerful microburst swept through Tempe on Monday as storms passed, causing extensive damage.

The Phoenix Zoo was also impacted by the storm's remnants, prompting a temporary closure.

Damage to walking paths caused by Monday's storm.
Damage to walking paths caused by Monday's storm.

“The Phoenix Zoo sustained significant damage during Monday afternoon’s sudden storm. We are deeply grateful to share that no animals, guests, staff, or volunteers were harmed. All animals are safely accounted for, and our incredible keeper team acted swiftly to bring them into their night houses and ensure their wellbeing, as well as the wellbeing of those who remain outside,” read a statement from the zoo officials sent to ABC15.

Storm damage at the Phoenix Zoo.
Storm damage at the Phoenix Zoo.

According to zoo officials, the venue will stay closed for the next two days "out of an abundance of caution" to facilitate cleanup and restoration efforts.

According to zoo officials, the venue will stay closed for the next two days "out of an abundance of caution." Cleanup and restoration efforts are underway at the zoo.
According to zoo officials, the venue will stay closed for the next two days "out of an abundance of caution." Cleanup and restoration efforts are underway at the zoo.
More Things to Do stories:
Window Coffee Bar, Blue Corn Cafe & Bakery, Homage Coffee House, Hot n Sweet Coffee and Donut Shop

Things To Do

Some of the best coffee shops in the country are in Arizona, according to Yelp

Nicole Gutierrez
Mensho ramen

Things To Do

Popular ramen restaurant Mensho delays Glendale grand opening to November

Nicole Gutierrez
Banana Ball World Tour

Things To Do

Ticket lottery sign-up open through October for 2026 Banana Ball games

abc15.com staff

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Spot - Arizona 61: Your Home for Golden Knights Hockey