Powerful microburst devastates Tempe as Monday storms pushed through

Severe storm damage has been reported across Tempe.

We're tracking damages from storms across the Valley. Watch live in the player below.

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Video from ABC15's helicopter shows the roof ripped off a business near Kyrene and Baseline roads.

abc15 Baseline and Kyrene storm damage.

ABC15 crews also spotted tipped-over semi-trucks, toppled trees, downed power lines and much more destruction.

Much of the damage was spotted along Kyrene Road from Elliot to Baseline.

ABC15 Toppled semi-truck in Tempe.

LIVE UPDATES: Powerful storms sweep through the Valley with heavy rain, strong winds

According to the National Weather Service, a microburst was confirmed to have hit this area on Monday afternoon. There is no evidence of a tornado.

A microburst is described as a "sudden, powerful, localized downdraft of air from a thunderstorm that, upon reaching the ground, spreads out in all directions, creating damaging straight-line winds up to 100 mph or more."

At one point, there were more than 34,000 reported power outages in the area. Those outages have mostly been restored.

ABC15 Downed light pole in Scottsdale.

abc15 Tempe microburst damage on Monday.

ABC15 Roof damage was reported in Tempe in a large structure.

abc15

abc15