Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsTempe News

Actions

Powerful microburst devastates Tempe as Monday storms pushed through

Air15 flew over a building near Kyrene and Baseline where the roof was partially ripped off during powerful storms that moved through the Valley Monday afternoon.
Roof ripped off large building near Kyrene and Baseline
Damage, flooding being reported in Tempe and Scottsdale after Monday storms
Baseline and Kyrene storm damage.
Posted
and last updated

Severe storm damage has been reported across Tempe.

We're tracking damages from storms across the Valley. Watch live in the player below.

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Video from ABC15's helicopter shows the roof ripped off a business near Kyrene and Baseline roads.

Baseline and Kyrene storm damage.
Baseline and Kyrene storm damage.

ABC15 crews also spotted tipped-over semi-trucks, toppled trees, downed power lines and much more destruction.

Much of the damage was spotted along Kyrene Road from Elliot to Baseline.

Toppled semi-truck in Tempe.
Toppled semi-truck in Tempe.

LIVE UPDATES: Powerful storms sweep through the Valley with heavy rain, strong winds

According to the National Weather Service, a microburst was confirmed to have hit this area on Monday afternoon. There is no evidence of a tornado.

A microburst is described as a "sudden, powerful, localized downdraft of air from a thunderstorm that, upon reaching the ground, spreads out in all directions, creating damaging straight-line winds up to 100 mph or more."

At one point, there were more than 34,000 reported power outages in the area. Those outages have mostly been restored.

Downed light pole in Scottsdale.
Downed light pole in Scottsdale.
Tempe microburst damage on Monday.
Tempe microburst damage on Monday.
Roof damage was reported in Tempe in a large structure.
Roof damage was reported in Tempe in a large structure.
Damaged trailer Tempe
toppled semi-truck
tree on top of cars in Tempe

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Spot - Arizona 61: Your Home for Golden Knights Hockey