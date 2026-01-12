One dead, one detained after deadly fight between brothers in Phoenix

PHOENIX — One man is dead after a stabbing during a fight between brothers in Phoenix late Sunday night.

Officers were first called to a home near 16th Street and Thomas Road around 11:45 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one stab wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police say another man at the scene was detained, and the investigation is ongoing.

Preliminary information suggests the incident occurred as a result of a domestic dispute between brothers.

No further details have been released.