Valley faith leaders say showdown looms over Mesa transitional housing project 

MESA, AZ — A showdown is looming over a transitional housing project in Mesa.

The Sunaire development off East Main Street and Power Road had long been approved by the city council. But with an upcoming vote next week, Valley faith leaders say they are extremely concerned about what direction the project will go.

“Choosing to abandon the Sunaire project would be both uncompassionate and expensive," said Heidi Thomas, a Mesa resident and Valley Interfaith Project leader.

Faith leaders and community members involved with Valley Interfaith Project are speaking out about their concerns.

“To the Mesa City Council: are you really willing to consider giving back nearly $14 million in taxpayer funds that were already allocated for this and have been used to get us so close to completion?” said Rev. Sarah Oglesby-Dunegan, the senior minister at Valley Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Chandler.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Valley Interfaith Project leaders say based on their recent interactions with council members, they have reason to believe Sunaire, which would house Mesa's Off the Streets program for individuals and families experiencing homelessness, is now in danger of getting canceled, despite a four-to-three vote two years ago approving the project.

Federal and Maricopa County grants entirely funded Sunaire. City officials tell ABC15 if the council forgoes using it as an emergency shelter and sells the property, Mesa will have to $4 million back to Maricopa County and about $9 million to the US Treasury.

“The churches, the faith communities, the non-profits, we’re doing our part. There are things we can’t do, we can’t provide housing," said Will Moore, a leader with Valley Interfaith Project.

ABC15 reached out to the City of Mesa, asking to speak with the mayor and any council members, but they were not available for comment.

Instead, the city sent us a statement saying, in part, “Any change to (Sunaire's) intended use would require review under those grant requirements. The Council will consider the information presented and provide direction following... public discussion.”

Sunaire is just two miles from where Mesa currently leases 85 rooms at the Windemere Hotel for their Off the Street program, which has supported more than three-thousand people since May 2020.

One woman who spoke to ABC15 off-camera says, thanks to the program, she has been off the streets for seven months and has received help. But a neighbor who lives near Sunaire hopes that any project does not create more issues.

“Uh, just more people that come into the neighborhood that just cause more problems," he said.

The city council is set to vote this Monday on the final funding for Sunaire to open: $430,000 to furnish the rooms.