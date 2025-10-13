RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area of the Valley? 10/13/25

PHOENIX — Heavy Monday afternoon rainstorms have brought significant rainfall to many parts of the Valley.

This is the fifth day in a row of measurable rainfall at Sky Harbor, and heading into today, there had been over three inches of rain there since Thursday.



How much rain has fallen in your area of the Valley in the last 24 hours? See the latest rainfall totals from the Maricopa County Flood Control District (last updated Oct. 13, 2:05 p.m.):

