Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area of the Valley? 10/13/25

Heavy downpours are coming through the Valley again Monday, as north Scottsdale got drenched by one of the storms that moved through.
Heavy downpours drench north Scottsdale
Another round of storms rolls through the Valley Monday
Monday storms move through the Valley with flash flood warning in the Phoenix area
Rain in Phoenix near 44th and Van Buren.
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Heavy Monday afternoon rainstorms have brought significant rainfall to many parts of the Valley.

This is the fifth day in a row of measurable rainfall at Sky Harbor, and heading into today, there had been over three inches of rain there since Thursday.

How much rain has fallen in your area of the Valley in the last 24 hours? See the latest rainfall totals from the Maricopa County Flood Control District (last updated Oct. 13, 2:05 p.m.):

  • Ahwatukee: 0.59"
  • Avondale (Phoenix Raceway): 0.04"
  • Camelback Mountain: 0.63"
  • Cave Creek: 0.04"
  • Chandler: 0.12"
  • Downtown Phoenix: 0.04"
  • El Mirage: 0.04"
  • Fountain Hills: 0.04"
  • Gilbert: 0.04"
  • Glendale: 0.20"
  • Gold Canyon: 0.59"
  • Guadalupe: 0.63"
  • Horseshoe Lake: 0.04"
  • Lake Pleasant: 0.04"
  • Laveen Basin: 0.35"
  • Mesa (Kleinman Park): 0.20"
  • New River: 0.04"
  • Paradise Valley: 0.51"
  • Phoenix Zoo: 0.12"
  • Scottsdale: 0.43"
  • South Mountain: 0.43"
  • Sun City West: 0.08"
  • Tempe (ASU): 0.63"
  • West Phoenix (GCU Golf Course): 0.16"
  • Wickenburg: 0.04"

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Spot - Arizona 61: Your Home for Golden Knights Hockey