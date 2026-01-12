Ohio-based health tech startup opens pharmacy in East Valley

A Columbus, Ohio-based healthtech startup is expanding to Arizona with a new pharmacy in Mesa that will create 200 new jobs.

Gifthealth announced Thursday it has opened the 43,000-square-foot pharmacy at 4008 S. Signal Butte Road in the Superstition Commerce Park.

The six-building, 970,643-square-foot Superstition Commerce Park was developed by Dalfen Industrial, which bought the land from Brookfield Residential in 2022 for $36.2 million, Maricopa County records show. The industrial park is located just a few miles south of Apple’s Global Operations Center.

Gifthealth’s Mesa pharmacy will incorporate robotic-assisted processing of more than 28,000 medications per day.

