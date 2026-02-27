Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
As temperatures creep up in February, HVAC companies are already seeing high demand

PHOENIX — If you’ve already turned on your air conditioner this week, you’re not alone. With the warmer temps in February, HVAC technicians are seeing a surge in calls.

George Brazil says it’s switching from winter staffing to summer staffing. More technicians will be on call this weekend as Arizona experiences a record-breaking warm winter. The HVAC company says it’s already seeing more calls as people turn on their air conditioning. They're seeing issues or just need some maintenance.

In the video player above, hear from an HVAC technician on what they’re experiencing and how you can keep your unit from failing as temperatures rise.

