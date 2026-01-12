Made in Arizona: Scottsdale near beer brand reaches Sprouts’ shelves

Rhinestone has rung in the New Year with a retail partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market.

The company has landed its non-alcoholic brew — which comes in four flavors of Original (similar to a light beer), Desert Grapefruit, Blood Orange and Mexican Lime — on the shelves of 47 Sprouts stores nationwide.

Starting this month, Rhinestone rolled out Mexican Lime in Sprouts. Throughout the month, Rhinestone will activate an on-the-ground Arizona presence, including in-store sampling, a surprise giveaway and its signature Rhinestone Rambler RV rolling up to select Sprouts stores statewide, the company said. Mexican Lime six-packs will be available in the beer and wine section at participating Arizona Sprouts locations throughout January, with opportunities for expansion based on performance. The company aims to sell 15,000 cases by the end of 2026, said founder Dustin Johnson.

