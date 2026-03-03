ASU Gammage 2026-27 season features The Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music, and other shows

TEMPE, AZ — On Monday evening, ASU Gammage announced its 2026-2027 Broadway season, promising a lineup that’s sure to take center stage!

“Each year, we strive to bring the absolute best of Broadway to our community, and this season is no exception. From legendary titles to bold new works, these productions remind us why live theater continues to move, challenge, and inspire audiences of all ages,” said Colleen Jennings Roggensack, Executive Director of ASU Gammage and ASU Vice President for Cultural Affairs, in a press release. “At ASU Gammage, we are committed to creating experiences that welcome everyone into the magic of Broadway.

According to said news release sent to ABC15, returning to the ASU Gammage stage are Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical and Beetlejuice. Although not part of the 8-show season ticket package, season ticket holders get priority access to these popular shows.

This season, a limited number of balcony season ticket packages, starting at $346, are now available for purchase at asugammage.com.

Here is a look at the 2026-2027 schedule:

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

September 16 – October 4, 2026



WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

October 27 – November 1, 2026



THE OUTSIDERS

January 26 – January 31, 2027



OPERATION MINCEMEAT

February 23 – February 28, 2027



BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB ™

April 20 – April 25, 2027



BOOP! ® THE MUSICAL

May 18 – May 23, 2027



THE SOUND OF MUSIC

June 22 – June 27, 2027



DEATH BECOMES HER

August 24 – August 29, 2027



DR.SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical

December 1 – December 6, 2026



BEETLEJUICE

January 1 – January 3, 2027



ASU Gammage said current season ticket holders are able to renew their season tickets now via the website, www.asugammage.com. The public can also join the ASU Gammage waiting list at asugammage.com/waitlist.

