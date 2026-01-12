Report: Former ASU QB Sam Leavitt transferring to LSU

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is expected to transfer to LSU after multiple visits around the country with potential suitors, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Leavitt’s recruitment trip included stops at Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee and Miami before he landed on the Tigers. He was also slated for a Texas Tech visit before the Red Raiders ended up with Brendan Sorsby, formerly of Cincinnati.

While he was visiting Kentucky, things seemed to be heading towards a QB swap after ASU started its transfer portal cycle by bringing in Kentucky transfer quarterback Cutter Boley.

Leavitt was sitting courtside at an LSU basketball game later in the week with first-year head coach Lane Kiffin when news came down that Demond Williams Jr. was leaving Washington just days after re-signing with the Huskies. Williams was immediately linked to LSU; he had initially committed to Kiffin and Ole Miss during his high school recruitment.

