WATCH: Glendale family seeks answers three months after two killed in crash

GLENDALE, AZ — Three months after two young women died in a Glendale Black Friday crash, their family is pleading for more information.

Glendale police said 21-year-old Jaslin Avila and 24-year-old Cynthia Morales died after an adult woman driving a Hyundai crashed into their GMC around 5:30 p.m. on Black Friday at Bell Road near Loop 101.

"We're three months out, and we have no information from this other person. We have nothing,” Avila’s mother Yuri Morales said. "It's been torturous. It's been dreadful.”

ABC15 reached back out to Glendale police for an update. The department provided a statement:

"We do not have any updates besides detectives are still actively working on the case and making progress towards an outcome. There is a lot of evidence they are going through, and it takes a while. We know who all parties that were involved are, as they were all on scene upon our arrival. We did not and will not release the name of the others involved as it is an ongoing investigation. And no arrests yet which coincides with no specific charges yet. As mentioned, there is a lot that goes into these investigations, and they take quite a while to piece together for appropriate charging."

