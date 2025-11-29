Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman dead, man seriously hurt in crash on Loop 101 and Bell Road

Officials say a woman and three minors were also taken to a hospital in stable condition
A woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after a crash on Friday on Loop 101 and Bell Road.

Officials say it happened just after 5:30 p.m.

Police responded to a crash where several individuals had to be extricated from a vehicle.

Peoria fire crews say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A woman and three minors were also taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Glendale police say Bell Road is shut down in both directions, as well as the on and off ramps of the Loop 101. Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes.

The investigation remains ongoing.

