NewsLori Daybell Arizona trial

Lori Daybell's Arizona trial continues as state brings in new witness on day four

Hancock said she had been on a date with Vallow the night before his death. She testified that Vallow had told her about Daybell and their separation. Hancock also said that Vallow informed her that he had changed the beneficiary of his life insurance policy.
Lori Daybell opening statements in Arizona trial
PHOENIX — Day four of the Lori Daybell murder conspiracy trial will begin with the state calling a new witness to the stand.

Stunned faces watched on during the third day of court Wednesday, as Daybell was fiery while cross-examining witnesses.

ABC15's Ashley Holden was in court Wednesday. Hear her detailed breakdown of what developed in court in the player below:

Lori Daybell continues cross-examination on day three of her Arizona trial

She will get another chance Thursday as the so-called "Doomsday Mom" defends herself.

ABC15 will stream Lori Daybell's Arizona trial as it unfolds live on the ABC15 streaming apps, as well as theABC15 YouTube channel.

The live feed is set to begin at 11 a.m. Arizona time, following a 30-minute delay from a judge's orders.

