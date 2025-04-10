Lori Daybell's Arizona trial continues as state brings in new witness on day four

PHOENIX — Day four of the Lori Daybell murder conspiracy trial will begin with the state calling a new witness to the stand.

Stunned faces watched on during the third day of court Wednesday, as Daybell was fiery while cross-examining witnesses.

She will get another chance Thursday as the so-called "Doomsday Mom" defends herself.

The live feed is set to begin at 11 a.m. Arizona time, following a 30-minute delay from a judge's orders.