Lori Daybell continues cross-examination on day three of her trial

A retired Chandler homicide detective will be on the stand as the trial gets underway on Wednesday
The final witness on Tuesday was now retired homicide Detective Daniel Coons. Who was assigned to the scene in 2019. Daybell said during opening statements that this all started with an argument, and Vallow was wielding a bat. A bat was found on the scene; but Coons said there no biological evidence, like blood, that he could see on it. He also said based on the evidence at the scene and autopsy, he believed the second shot was fired when Vallow was on the ground.
PHOENIX — Day three in Lori Daybell's murder conspiracy trial will resume with a retired Chandler homicide detective on the stand.

Daybell began her cross-examination of the witness Tuesday and will continue as court resumes Wednesday.

Prosecutors have called multiple first responders to the stand as they work to prove the death of Charles Vallow was a planned murder.

