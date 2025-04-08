Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

LIVE: Day two of court in Lori Daybell's trial for conspiracy to commit murder

Lori Daybell is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Charles Vallow, her fourth husband
Daybell is acting as her own attorney during this Arizona trial. She has court-appointed legal advisers who can take over her defense if needed.
Lori Daybell opening statements in Arizona trial
Posted
and last updated

CHANDLER, AZ — Opening statements were delivered Monday in an Arizona case against Lori Daybell, who is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Charles Vallow, her fourth husband.

Court continues Tuesday in Maricopa County and will begin with a Chandler first responder who responded to the scene where Charles was shot and killed.

Tuesday's live feed is set to begin at 11 a.m. Arizona time, following a 30-minute delay from a judge's orders. Watch in the player below, on theABC15 streaming app, as well as on theABC15 YouTube channel.

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Watch ABC15 reporter Ashley Holden's recap of day one in court Monday in the player below:

ABC15 reporter recounts on day one of Lori Daybell's Arizona trial

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen