LIVE: Day two of court in Lori Daybell's trial for conspiracy to commit murder

CHANDLER, AZ — Opening statements were delivered Monday in an Arizona case against Lori Daybell, who is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Charles Vallow, her fourth husband.

Court continues Tuesday in Maricopa County and will begin with a Chandler first responder who responded to the scene where Charles was shot and killed.

