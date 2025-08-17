Altercation between brothers leaves one with serious gunshot wound

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — A man is seriously hurt after he was reportedly shot during an altercation with his brother near Litchfield Park on Sunday.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the home near El Mirage and Camelback Roads for a reported injured person.

When deputies got to the scene, they learned that two brothers had gotten into a fight, and one of the brothers had possibly been shot.

That man was taken to the hospital. He's reportedly in critical condition.

It's not clear what led to the altercation.

MCSO is investigating the shooting.