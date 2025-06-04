Watch Now
Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down I-17 near 7th Avenue in Phoenix

One woman is dead and one man was hospitalized with serious injuries
PHOENIX — A deadly wrong-way crash has shut down a portion of I-17 in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. and involved a truck and a sedan in the southbound lanes near 7th Avenue.

DPS officials say the wrong-way driver was pronounced dead after the crash, and another driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Southbound traffic is currently blocked. It is expected to be shut down for several hours. Check current traffic conditions here.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with ABC15 for updates.

