Phoenix considers GPS tracking for shopping carts at larger retailers

PHOENIX — Phoenix is taking steps to address the growing problem of abandoned shopping carts throughout the city, with a proposed ordinance that would require larger retailers to install GPS tracking devices on their carts.

More than 7,800 shopping carts were retrieved by a city contractor across 460 retailers during the last fiscal year, according to data from the city of Phoenix.

Among the worst offenders were Target, Fry's, and Walmart, with WinCo leading the list of retailers whose carts were found abandoned throughout the city.

"My district sees a lot of this," said a member of the city's economic development and housing subcommittee.

The proposed ordinance specifically targets retailers with stores of 50,000 square feet or larger, requiring them to install locking wheel mechanisms on their carts.

Additionally, all retailers would need to register with the city and undergo semi-annual reviews.

Spencer Self, neighborhood services director, explained the importance of individual store registration rather than just organizational registration.

"What's important about that store, we need specific information about that store... including who to communicate with," Self said.

Residents who want to report abandoned carts in their neighborhood can contact PHX 311 or call them directly.

The Phoenix City Council could vote on the proposed ordinance as early as September.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.