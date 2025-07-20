'We too play ball,' Native American youth baseball players get historic opportunity

For the first time ever, a team representing Native American tribes will compete in the prestigious Babe Ruth World Series, giving young players from across the country a chance to showcase their talents on a national stage.

More than 160 youth baseball players from over 40 tribes in eight different states gathered at Salt River Fields in Arizona for the first ever Native Nations Tournament. To select an all-star team that will represent Native Nations at the World Series in Missouri this August.

"We will have an all-star team from this tournament that will represent us on the Babe Ruth World Series stage. We're going to send a sovereign Native American team," said D.J. Carrasco, founder of Native Nations.

The tournament marks a significant milestone in baseball history, providing Native American players with opportunities that weren't always available to them.

For young players like Jayceon Hardy, a member of the Navajo Nation, the tournament represents a pathway to achieving his dreams.

"I'd like to get to a D1 college, then from there, hopefully get a shot at the big leagues," Hardy said.

Before this year, Native players had to make Team USA to have a chance to play in front of college recruiters and professional scouts at the Babe Ruth World Series.

"You don't see native teams playing in those types of tournaments," Xavier Hardy, Jayceon’s dad said.

For Carrasco and the organizers, the tournament represents progress toward equality in America's pastime.

"This is just another opportunity for our native tribes across the country to be equals with everyone else that is out there playing. Because we too play ball," Carrasco said.

The Native Nations all-star team will likely featuring many players from Arizona tribes, the Babe Ruth World Series will be played in Missouri in August.