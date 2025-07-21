Ri’s Coffee is brewing opportunity for adults with disabilities 

PHOENIX — A Valley nonprofit that started as a small pop-up is set to open its first permanent location, continuing its mission to serve coffee with a purpose.

Ri’s Coffee, a nonprofit coffee shop that employs adults with developmental disabilities, is preparing to open a 7,000-square-foot standalone location near 17th Avenue and Camelback Road in September.

“We’ll have a really long bar here, it’s gonna be a very nice height for wheelchairs,” said co-founder Bethany Stanton, as she walked through the construction site.

The shop was inspired by Stanton’s sister, Ri, who was born with cerebral palsy. After seeing limited job opportunities for her sister post-high school, Stanton decided to create them instead.

“So Ri’s Coffee is a nonprofit coffee shop that hires adults with developmental disabilities,” she said.

Joshua Whitley, who was born with Williams syndrome, was Ri’s Coffee’s first employee. The pop-up has operated across the Valley since 2021, including appearances at Ability360, an organization that supports individuals with disabilities.

“This is like our ultimate dream,” Stanton said.

Thanks to community support, the future coffee shop is full steam ahead. Donations have covered major parts of the build, including the ceiling, cabinets, and equipment. But more help is needed.

“We got the ceiling donated, we’ve had people donate cabinets and a lot of the equipment,” Stanton said. “The community has been incredible to us.”

The shop plans to employ eight to 10 workers in roles ranging from barista to bakery assistant.

“We are planning and hoping to be the most accessible coffee shop not only for our staff but customers and families who come in,” Stanton said.

With construction underway, Stanton hopes the shop will provide more than a caffeine fix, it’ll offer confidence, connection, and purpose.

If you’d like to donate to their mission click here.