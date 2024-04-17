Valley cafe makes positive impact from coffee bean to each served-up cup

PHOENIX — A local coffee business is in the process of expanding so it can have even more of a positive impact on its suppliers and those who serve it up right here in the Valley.

Ri's Coffee employs people with disabilities, giving them a confidence boost and chances to grow. The idea was inspired by the co-owner's sister, who has cerebral palsy.

The drinks they sell are made with coffee that comes from an orphanage in Honduras that the owners of the shop once visited. Purchasing their coffee from that supplier helps the kids living at the orphanage.

For now, Ri's only sells at pop-up events and at Ability 360, a facility that helps those with disabilities in Phoenix, but they are looking to open a free-standing shop of their own.

A fundraiser has been created to help the business open a second location.

