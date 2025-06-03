Lil Wayne bringing Tha Carter VI Tour to Phoenix in August 2025

PHOENIX — “Weezy” is making his way to West Phoenix this summer to celebrate the release of his newest album, Tha Carter VI.

Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter VI album will be released on June 6, which will also mark the kick-off of his North American concert tour in New York.

The tour will then come to the Valley on August 29, 2025, with a show set to take place at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

Lil Wayne will be taking the stage with special guests Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 6 at 10 a.m.