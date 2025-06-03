Watch Now
WATCH: Lion cubs at Phoenix Zoo celebrate first birthday with special event

The Phoenix Zoo is celebrating the first birthday of its lion cubs! Fun events will be taking place on Tuesday to celebrate.
PHOENIX — Hundreds of visitors gathered at the Phoenix Zoo on Tuesday to celebrate the first birthday of the zoo's African lion cubs, Azizi and Jasiri.

The cubs received a special enrichment surprise in their Predator Passage habitat, and guests enjoyed cupcakes and signed a special birthday card.

Last year, members of the public voted to name the cubs, who have already grown much bigger than when they were unveiled!

If you can't make it out to the birthday celebration on June 3, you can see Azizi and Jasiri every day within Predator Passage!

ABC15 also talked with zoo officials about how they're caring for animals as the temperatures rise. Learn more in the video player below:

