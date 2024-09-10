Watch Now
Vote now: Help name Phoenix Zoo's newest African lion cubs

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo is looking for your help as it chooses names for its newest lion cubs.

Two male lion cubs were born just over three months ago and will be moving into their Predator Passage habitat next month, but they don't have names yet!

The zoo has narrowed down the name choices to eight that have African roots, and you can vote for your favorite through September 22. The choices are:

  • Azizi - 'precious' (Arabic/Swahili)
  • Baahir - 'dazzling' or 'brilliant' (Arabic)
  • Babatunde - 'the father returns' (Yoruba)
  • Hasani - 'handsome' (Swahili)
  • Jasiri - 'brave' (Swahili)
  • Moyo - 'heart' (Ndebele)
  • Sibasa - 'king of the wild' (Zimbabwe); name of a village in the Transvaal region of South Africa
  • Tau - 'lion' (Tswana/Sotho)

The two names with the most votes will be chosen as their names.
Vote here for your favorite names!

