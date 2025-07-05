Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fireworks believed to be cause of Peoria house fire Friday night

Ten people are out of their home because of the fire
PEORIA, AZ — Crew members from multiple fire departments were called to a house fire possibly caused by fireworks in Peoria late Friday night.

Officials say the attic of a two-story house near 67th Avenue and Jomax Road was on fire upon their arrival.

Crews put out the fire without it spreading further and destroying the entire roof.

According to Peoria fire officials, no one was hurt, but ten people were displaced because of the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents with temporary housing.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

